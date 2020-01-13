2020/01/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 13, 2020

— a long-time TTY mystery

Marjorie Hill Ashman departed us recently.

This name jogged the memories of DeafDigest

editor, who served as the TDI CEO between

1979 and 1983. At that time the TTY Model

15 was the king, but the TDI agents in

Philadelphia and South New Jersey were

complaining that she hoarded hundreds of

donated TTY machines in a warehouse. These

machines could have been reconditioned and

given to deaf users. She never made contact

with the TDI office nor with any of these deaf

TDI agents. Googling up her name revealed nothing

about these TTY machines, except to say that

she worked with CONTACT, an organization that

helped serve the TTY needs of the deaf. Once

a mystery, always a mystery!

— store employing over 30 deaf people

It was learned that Apple store in downtown

Washington, DC has over 30 deaf employees.

Great – or not so great? Great if they are

all full-time employees with these benefits

(health insurance, vacation time, pension

plans, etc). Not so great if they are

part-timers without these benefits.

Apple is one of the world’s biggest

and richest tech companies.

— a reason for movies having less voice talk

Ana Lily Amirpour is a film director and

screen writer. She uses a lot of action

and less on voice in her movies. The

reason is her hearing loss, wanting

the audience to rely on action to

tell the story.

