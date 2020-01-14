2020/01/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 14, 2020

— fear of ordering at fast food place

Many deaf people have this fear when they

order fast food; even when they point at

the menu at the counter – that the order

will come out wrong. And with line getting

bigger behind them, they accept the wrong

order, not wanting to hassle with the

fast food employees. This was what one

Coda pointed out in a newspaper story.

— a deaf employee operates a crane

Heavy construction is everywhere in USA,

especially with these huge cranes. All

of these operators are hearing – with

one exception – Brandon Salley, who is

deaf and operates a crane at the Puget

Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate

Maintenance Facility in Washington.

He had an interpreter with him while

going through training sessions and

passed his qualifications with flying

colors.

— captions required for hearing people!

Many hearing people hate captions but a

newspaper story said that it is required

for them during conferences, training

sessions and workshops! It said hearing

ears get tired after trying to listen

to speeches all day – hence the importance

of captions.

