2020/01/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 15, 2020

— Another city with automated captioning

DeafDigest was concerned that automated

captions may lead to bad captions,

and that Minneapolis, to save money,

went for automated captions. It is

now happening in Knoxville, Tennessee,

according to a deaf agency leader.

— cashier telling deaf customers to come to her lane

Heidi Courtway, who is deaf, is a check out cashier

at the Krogers supermarket in Arkansas. Several

deaf people shop at the store – and if she sees

them at other check out lanes, she will wave

at them and ask them to come to her lane. That way

they can communicate if there were check out problems

at her lane.

— notes or pen & pad

Which is better – to communicate with the hearing?

Using iPhone notes app or to use pad and pen?

A DeafDigest subscriber said he uses iPhone

notes at a fast food place, saying it is easy to

get the order through with no problems. DeafDigest

editor, a bit old fashioned, just uses his pad

and pen. Every deaf person has their personal

communication preference.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

01/12/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/