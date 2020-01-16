2020/01/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 16, 2020

— plaintiff losing ADA discrimination lawsuit

A hospital in New York no longer has to worry

about ADA discrimination lawsuit, over refusal

to provide an interpreter for a deaf patient?

Two reasons – it took place a long time ago

and the statute of limitations expired – and –

because the lawsuit was filed by a hearing

sister whose deaf brother was a patient. The

hospital said she had no authority to

request an interpreter, and the brother

didn’t request it!

— captioned glasses, to laugh or to cry

A deaf moviegoer went to watch a “1917” movie

in a major city theater. The captioning

glasses didn’t work, only to be told the

movie wasn’t captioned. He went to a nearby

theater, which advertised the movie as

captioned, and picked up captioning glasses.

The captions showed up slowly but it did not

match what the actors were saying – it said

“Truck revving…spinning wheel”, etc.

The manager realized the captioning glasses

was programmed for a different movie at a

different theater! The glasses were

exchanged. Captions worked for a while

then the power in glasses went out.

Giving up after going to two theaters

he was able to get refunds and went

to a nearby bar to cool off.

— deaf employee’s “deaf” badge does not help

A deaf employee at a department store said

the “deaf” badge he wore, often does not

help. A frustrated hearing shopper would

come to him, saying something that is not

understood. The deaf employee would point

to his badge and ask to please slow down.

That only makes the hearing shopper even

angrier! Yes, the deaf employee’s supervisor

had to come over to calm down and help the

hearing shopper.

