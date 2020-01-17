2020/01/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 17, 2020

— panic hearing yelling and screaming

There was a story of an emergency situation

at the Newark Airport (NJ) that created

a mass panic scene – hearing passengers

were yelling and screaming. That meant

the screams drowned out the public

address announcements. That also means

the importance of captions, captions

and captions! Yelling hearing people

can read the captions.

— airlines allowed not to caption its movies!

Deaf passengers, upset at airlines not captioning

their videos, scream ADA, ADA and ADA. But ADA

may be a joke – because it does not cover air travel.

ADA covers everything else – just not air travel.

The Air Carrier Access Act of 1986 only offers

protection for deaf passenges, but does not require

captions. A legal mess? Yes, very much so.

— a puzzling purchase

There was a story of a deaf husband and deaf wife, in a

rural country town, purchasing tech equipment that would

convert voice to text. Only one thing went wrong –

the town has no internet connection. This bothers

DeafDigest editor. Were they advised to make sure the

town has internet before spending money on tech

equipment? Did the sales person explain this fact

to them? Or the couple did not fully understand what

they needed in the first place – internet equipment?

Did they consult other deaf computer-literate friends

for advice?

