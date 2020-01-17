2020/01/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 17, 2020
— panic hearing yelling and screaming
There was a story of an emergency situation
at the Newark Airport (NJ) that created
a mass panic scene – hearing passengers
were yelling and screaming. That meant
the screams drowned out the public
address announcements. That also means
the importance of captions, captions
and captions! Yelling hearing people
can read the captions.
— airlines allowed not to caption its movies!
Deaf passengers, upset at airlines not captioning
their videos, scream ADA, ADA and ADA. But ADA
may be a joke – because it does not cover air travel.
ADA covers everything else – just not air travel.
The Air Carrier Access Act of 1986 only offers
protection for deaf passenges, but does not require
captions. A legal mess? Yes, very much so.
— a puzzling purchase
There was a story of a deaf husband and deaf wife, in a
rural country town, purchasing tech equipment that would
convert voice to text. Only one thing went wrong –
the town has no internet connection. This bothers
DeafDigest editor. Were they advised to make sure the
town has internet before spending money on tech
equipment? Did the sales person explain this fact
to them? Or the couple did not fully understand what
they needed in the first place – internet equipment?
Did they consult other deaf computer-literate friends
for advice?
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
01/12/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/