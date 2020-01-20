2020/01/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 20, 2020

— Iowa possibly not ready for deaf and disabled on Caucus Day

The Republican and Democratic groups and disabled activists

are working at the last minute to have deaf/disabled voters

ready for full participation on Caucus Day. There are

concerns that it is all talk and no action and at the end of

Caucus Deaf, the deaf and disabled voters will continue

being disappointed.

— the truth to the filing of ADA lawsuit

A deaf person has filed a lawsuit with a video

provider for not having the contents captioned.

Amid much furor, it was learned that the person

filing the lawsuit, is a serial lawsuit filer –

he has filed lawsuits in the past, here and there,

left and right. And what did the video provider say?

That they carry captions, just that the deaf person

did not know where to turn on the magic CC button!

— Brewability employs the deaf and the disabled

Brewability is a craft beer pub in Englewood, CO.

The sign at the door says:

we hire the disabled

The brewery, with a staff of about 25, has a number

of deaf employees as well as with hearing employees

with other disabilities. They all perform all

duties – bartending, serving drinks, making

pizza, counting the change as the cash register, etc.

Any difference between Deaf Beer and Hearing Beer.

No. A bad beer is bad; a good beer is good.

