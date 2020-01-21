2020/01/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 21, 2020

— swab test said to detect deafness

a newspaper story said that a new genetic test,

which consists of swabbing the baby’s cheeks

could help detect deafness. These swabs took place

at two hospitals in United Kingdom. Best is to wait

and see if it really works in the long run.

— trend: better captions or low-cost (free) captions

The National Court Reporters Association is

pushing for students to enroll in captioning

courses to become well-qualified captioners.

The local government agencies is pushing for

software that will provide free captions.

Two trends clashing with each other?

— a Coda scared of interpreting

A Coda, with a long line of deafness in his family

tree, said signing socially is much different

from doing professional interpreting. For that

reason, getting trained to be a certified

interpreter, wasn’t an option with him. After

going through employment layoffs, he then

decided to get an intpreting certification.

He is happy now, so is the Deaf Community.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

01/19/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/