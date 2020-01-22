2020/01/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 22, 2020

— actress Katie Leclerc and the deaf

Katie Leclerc has played deaf roles. She has said

she is not deaf but has a hearing loss. Not sure

what is this supposed to mean – deaf people are

basically broken down into four categories –

profoundly deaf, severely deaf, moderately deaf

and mildly deaf. Certainly she functions as a

hearing person, because she has also played

many, many hearing roles. Best to leave it at

that! One thing for sure – it is fun to watch

her perform in many different roles.

— ASL and these European sign languages

Royal Society Open Science published an article

written by linguists that say that the European

sign languages have roots, coming from five separate

sign languages – Austrian, Swedish, French,

Spanish and British. While Americans and the

British people share the same spoken and

written language, the ASL comes from French

Sign Language, not the British Sign Language.

British fingerspelling is two-handed; ASL

fingerspelling is one-handed.

— unrealistic TV plot about the late-deaf

The NCIS Season TV series has a plot about

a late-deafness character. Upon being deaf,

the character quickly became an expert

lipreader; the character fired a weapon,

unaware of the command telling to stop firing;

co-workers unaware of her deafness despite

red flags that went up all the time.

Discussed, though, during the program was

that other nations allow the deaf to serve

whereas the deaf in USA cannot serve.

