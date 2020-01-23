2020/01/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 23, 2020
— financially challenging times for deaf service agencies
Because of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act becoming effective
this year, the nonprofit agencies, especially those that
work with the deaf, will face new challenges in fund
raising. This law raises the amount of money one could
donate – just to get a tax break. Challenges mean
creating better ways to get donations – face to face
meetings with donors, using social media to create
agency visibility, staying with agency goals
amd missions, hosting one or two annual BIG fundraisers,
be open with public on what deaf agency have been
doing for deaf clients and also on missions and goals.
Keep in mind, this is not just a Deaf Agency challenge
but a challenge for all agencies (deaf and hearing).
— Deaf Glass Bottle has a great value
Way back in 1880’s deaf artist Andrew Clemens
specialized in putting layers of sand of different
colors into tall glass bottles. His glass bottles
sold for just a few dollars at that time. During
an episode of the TV Antiques Roadshow program,
an appraiser estimated that Clemens’ work would
be valued at $30,000 – $50,000 nowadays!
— laws on truck drivers and the deaf truck driver
Even though the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
has given about 600 waivers to allow deaf individuals
to attend trucking schools and become full time truck
drivers, the anti-deaf trucking restrictions are still
on the administration books. There is a “war” going on –
instructors of truck driving schools do not want deaf
truck drivers; agencies that work with the deaf want
the deaf to be allowed to drive trucks. At this point,
no one knows what it is going to happen.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
01/19/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/