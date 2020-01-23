2020/01/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 23, 2020

— financially challenging times for deaf service agencies

Because of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act becoming effective

this year, the nonprofit agencies, especially those that

work with the deaf, will face new challenges in fund

raising. This law raises the amount of money one could

donate – just to get a tax break. Challenges mean

creating better ways to get donations – face to face

meetings with donors, using social media to create

agency visibility, staying with agency goals

amd missions, hosting one or two annual BIG fundraisers,

be open with public on what deaf agency have been

doing for deaf clients and also on missions and goals.

Keep in mind, this is not just a Deaf Agency challenge

but a challenge for all agencies (deaf and hearing).

— Deaf Glass Bottle has a great value

Way back in 1880’s deaf artist Andrew Clemens

specialized in putting layers of sand of different

colors into tall glass bottles. His glass bottles

sold for just a few dollars at that time. During

an episode of the TV Antiques Roadshow program,

an appraiser estimated that Clemens’ work would

be valued at $30,000 – $50,000 nowadays!

— laws on truck drivers and the deaf truck driver

Even though the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

has given about 600 waivers to allow deaf individuals

to attend trucking schools and become full time truck

drivers, the anti-deaf trucking restrictions are still

on the administration books. There is a “war” going on –

instructors of truck driving schools do not want deaf

truck drivers; agencies that work with the deaf want

the deaf to be allowed to drive trucks. At this point,

no one knows what it is going to happen.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

01/19/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/