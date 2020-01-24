2020/01/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 24, 2020
— nation’s only deaf and world’s only deaf?
‘Deaf Trucker Girl’ whose real name is Candice Lureman
was profiled in an Australian newspaper as her nation’s
only deaf female truck driver – and – as the world’s
only deaf female allowed to drive super-huge trucks.
DeafDigest editor is not sure of the “world’s only”
distinction that the newspaper claims. This being
said, do we have other deaf female super truckers
that we don’t know about?
— rating these small towns according to criteria
WalletHub, a personal finance web site, ran a survey
of Ohio’s 186 small towns – these real, as-is small
towns, not part of a bigger metro area. One of the
criteria WalletHub used to rate these small towns
is this:
a school district with a well-run program for deaf children
While this is a good criteria, how would WalletHub
determine if a school district in one small town
is better than another school district in another
small town? WalletHub people are financial
specialists, not deaf education specialists!
— Streetcar 82 helping town politics
Streetcar 82 is a well-known deaf operated, deaf
run brewery in Hyattsville, MD. Most of the patrons
are hearing, including the town police chief who
likes to stop by for a pint after he gets off
duty. Anyway the local Hyattsville government
is testing closed captions on webcasts of
council meetings. Did Streetcar 82 push for
these captions? Surely, not – but every council
member knows what Streetcar 82 is all about,
as a symbol of a deaf-owned business doing
Hyattsville proud. Come to a council member
with a deaf issue, and he will immediately
think of Streetcar 82.
