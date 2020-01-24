2020/01/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 24, 2020

— nation’s only deaf and world’s only deaf?

‘Deaf Trucker Girl’ whose real name is Candice Lureman

was profiled in an Australian newspaper as her nation’s

only deaf female truck driver – and – as the world’s

only deaf female allowed to drive super-huge trucks.

DeafDigest editor is not sure of the “world’s only”

distinction that the newspaper claims. This being

said, do we have other deaf female super truckers

that we don’t know about?

— rating these small towns according to criteria

WalletHub, a personal finance web site, ran a survey

of Ohio’s 186 small towns – these real, as-is small

towns, not part of a bigger metro area. One of the

criteria WalletHub used to rate these small towns

is this:

a school district with a well-run program for deaf children

While this is a good criteria, how would WalletHub

determine if a school district in one small town

is better than another school district in another

small town? WalletHub people are financial

specialists, not deaf education specialists!

— Streetcar 82 helping town politics

Streetcar 82 is a well-known deaf operated, deaf

run brewery in Hyattsville, MD. Most of the patrons

are hearing, including the town police chief who

likes to stop by for a pint after he gets off

duty. Anyway the local Hyattsville government

is testing closed captions on webcasts of

council meetings. Did Streetcar 82 push for

these captions? Surely, not – but every council

member knows what Streetcar 82 is all about,

as a symbol of a deaf-owned business doing

Hyattsville proud. Come to a council member

with a deaf issue, and he will immediately

think of Streetcar 82.

