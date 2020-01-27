2020/01/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 27, 2020

— ADA lawsuit has hurt the deaf

Crema Coffee, San Jose, CA, has shut down – thanks

to a ADA lawsuit. It was not a deaf-related lawsuit,

but it has hurt the deaf. The owner employed deaf

students from the Santa Clara County Office of Education’s

post-secondary program for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

The person who filed the lawsuit has filed many other

ADA lawsuits everywhere – in other words, a serial

filer of lawsuits.

— New York says hotline 311 is useless

Hotline 311 is considered non-emergency calls, and while

it is supposed to be accessible to the deaf, New York

City councilmember Fernando Cabrera said it is useless.

311 involves too many parts – TTY, 711 relay and the

video relay – all of which is not handled by the 311

operators. For some calls, the wait can be 45 minutes

long. It was a story in today’s newspaper.

— stock market selling shares in Deaf Coffee?

Any deaf-owned, deaf-run businesses selling shares

in a stock market? Not in major stock markets in USA

and in other bigger nations. But – in Jamaica?

Business leaders in Jamaica are pushing for their

own stock market to encourage their small businesses

to join in and help with the national economical

growth. Deaf Coffee? In a press release, one leader

said – include the deaf people in the coffee industry!

