2020/01/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 27, 2020
— ADA lawsuit has hurt the deaf
Crema Coffee, San Jose, CA, has shut down – thanks
to a ADA lawsuit. It was not a deaf-related lawsuit,
but it has hurt the deaf. The owner employed deaf
students from the Santa Clara County Office of Education’s
post-secondary program for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
The person who filed the lawsuit has filed many other
ADA lawsuits everywhere – in other words, a serial
filer of lawsuits.
— New York says hotline 311 is useless
Hotline 311 is considered non-emergency calls, and while
it is supposed to be accessible to the deaf, New York
City councilmember Fernando Cabrera said it is useless.
311 involves too many parts – TTY, 711 relay and the
video relay – all of which is not handled by the 311
operators. For some calls, the wait can be 45 minutes
long. It was a story in today’s newspaper.
— stock market selling shares in Deaf Coffee?
Any deaf-owned, deaf-run businesses selling shares
in a stock market? Not in major stock markets in USA
and in other bigger nations. But – in Jamaica?
Business leaders in Jamaica are pushing for their
own stock market to encourage their small businesses
to join in and help with the national economical
growth. Deaf Coffee? In a press release, one leader
said – include the deaf people in the coffee industry!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
01/26/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/