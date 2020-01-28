2020/01/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 28, 2020

— ballot question, easy or hard to read

Maryland State Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan has introduced

a bill to require language in a ballot question to

be on the 5th grade, not on the 6th grade level.

This bill was in reference to trying to help the

deaf understand these ballot questions. Interestingly

enough, one legislator said that for some hearing

with college education, some of these questions

are hard to read!

— a fact with a doctor or a joke?

There is a book, based on a true story – The Open Heart Club

by Gabriel Brownstein, who is not deaf. It is about the early

days of open heart surgery, an operation considered dangerous

and risky at that time. In one part of the book, it said:

a deaf, dyslexic pediatrician who listened to kids’ heartbeats

with her fingertips

A fact or a joke? The author said it is not a joke!

— bank says it is the first to serve the deaf

A deaf bank? JPMorgan Chase says it is, opening

a branch not too far from the Gallaudet campus.

Just hope it all works out. Deaf people that live

in the suburbs (Maryland and Virginia) likely

will not drive all the way just to bank at the

“deaf” bank – because there are many, many

JPMorgan Chase branches everywhere. And besides

DeafDigest has seen big improvements in

customer service when dealing with questions

and issues from the deaf. If JPMorgan Chase

will reach out to Gallaudet graduates and

offer them jobs at their branches, great!

