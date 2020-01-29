2020/01/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 29, 2020

— important thing with a deaf-blind dog

Filbert, who is a deaf-blind puppy, will be

one of the Super Bowl Day TV participants.

The Filbert’s trainer said that while the

puppy loves to play, as all puppies do,

the important thing is that he depends

on smell and touch. This means no moving

around of his toys on the floor – just leave

toys as is!

— 35 mile drive to watch an open captioned movie

A deaf person that loves to watch movies, complained

that for one open captioned movie, he had to drive

to a theater 35 miles away from his home. None of the

theaters in his hometown advertised the movie as

opened captioned whereas the distant theater did.

What about captioning glasses? No way, he said.

— must use telephone to appeal a parking ticket

Discrimination? Yes, in the case of a deaf person

that parked his car on a street while shopping.

His shopping took too long and when he came back,

his parking ticket was inserted in the car

windshield. He wanted to appeal the parking

ticket but was turned down for one reason –

he had to use the voice telephone, and for

him, it was impossible!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

01/26/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/