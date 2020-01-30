2020/01/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 30, 2020
— 140 miles each day to attend classes
What good is a mainstreamed program if the daily
commute totals 140 miles each school day?
A deaf student that lives in Muleshoe, Texas
(5,000 population) has to commute to a mainstreamed
program in Lubbock, Texas, which is 70 miles away!
— an unfair deaf survey for the deaf
A deaf mental-health group, wanting to know more about
the needs of their deaf patients, sent out a survey.
At the bottom of the survey, it said it must be answered
ont paper, and not through sign language videos!
An unfair survey run by a deaf group that wants to help
the deaf but not helping the deaf at all!
— deaf attorneys working with hearing attorneys
We have a good number of deaf attorneys that work
with hearing attorneys. Are these deaf attorneys
happy at work? Many have said they were bullied
and treated poorly by their hearing peers. This
may be the reason why a number of deaf attorneys
leave the legal profession for other professinal
opportunities!
