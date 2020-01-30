2020/01/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 30, 2020

— 140 miles each day to attend classes

What good is a mainstreamed program if the daily

commute totals 140 miles each school day?

A deaf student that lives in Muleshoe, Texas

(5,000 population) has to commute to a mainstreamed

program in Lubbock, Texas, which is 70 miles away!

— an unfair deaf survey for the deaf

A deaf mental-health group, wanting to know more about

the needs of their deaf patients, sent out a survey.

At the bottom of the survey, it said it must be answered

ont paper, and not through sign language videos!

An unfair survey run by a deaf group that wants to help

the deaf but not helping the deaf at all!

— deaf attorneys working with hearing attorneys

We have a good number of deaf attorneys that work

with hearing attorneys. Are these deaf attorneys

happy at work? Many have said they were bullied

and treated poorly by their hearing peers. This

may be the reason why a number of deaf attorneys

leave the legal profession for other professinal

opportunities!

