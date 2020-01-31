2020/01/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – January 31, 2020

— deaf be visible or be invisible

Do deaf people want to be invisible or to be

visible? A supermarket, wishing to accommodate

deaf shoppers, has offered them special flags that

are attached to their shopping carts. That way,

when they need shopping assistance, help is

quickly on the way. DeafDigest suspects that many

deaf people prefer to stay invisible, and would

rather spend time looking for hard-to-find

products than to seek assistance!

— few words about the deaf

A deaf intern, with an agency that works with the

deaf and the disabled, was shocked. He read the

mission statement and agency reports. Very little

was mentioned about the deaf, whereas much attention

was focused on people of other disabiilities.

Politics among the disabled? Do not know – but

that intern vows to change things.

— Vermont tech wants to help the deaf-blind

Accessible Web, a tech company in Vermont, wants

to help the deaf-blind to use the web. The problem

is money and lots of it. For a just a basic web

site for the deaf-blind, cost is few thousand

dollars. But for a much better web site that will

do more for the deaf-blind, it will cost $10,000!

DeafDigest disappointed about the cost? Yes.

