2020/02/03

— doctors accused of ignoring the deaf, despite interpreters

Do intepreters help doctors communicate with the deaf?

According to an activist, many doctors ignore the

needs of deaf senior citizens, despite presence of

interpreters. This may be the reason why gerentologist

physicians are a slowly growing speciality in the

medical profession. Still, generentologists may

still tell the deaf senior citizens to drink

8 glasses of water every day and to also walk

10,000 steps every day. Is it their way of

brushing asides the communication needs of

the deaf senior citizens? Hope not!

–theatrical play based on the 1880 Milan Conference

The 1880 Milan Conference passed a resolution,

banning sign language all over the world.

Gallaudet and some deaf schools refused to

accept the resolution. Anyway there is a

play “Extraordinary Wall of Silence” which

is a Time Machine. It featured three cases –

a deaf person, knowing no sign language;

an oral deaf peson finally exposed to

Deaf Culture; a deaf person implanted with

CI accepts Deaf Identity. There was no

CI in 1880 hence the Time Machine theme.

— NAD, huh? Say it again!

DeafDigest editor just could not believe his

own eyes regarding the Super Bowl ASL rendition

of the National Anthem. A newspaper story said:

it was part of the NFL’s collaboration with the

Nationwide Affiliation of the Deaf

National Affiliation of the Deaf? Never heard of it.

National Association of the Deaf? Yes, been around

since 1880. And still helping us.

1880, well, Milan Conference (see the above

story) took place the same year. Another

story for another time!

