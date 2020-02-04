2020/02/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 4, 2020

— Deaf complaints with the 2020 Census

One big complaint is that Census does not

identify which are deaf, which are hard of

hearing and which uses ASL. And also deaf

people that struggle with printed language

may not understand the census, and as a

consequence, throw it into the trash can.

— Iowa Democratic officials forced to listen to deaf

Iowa Caucus is a way of life in the state,

but have always discriminated against the

deaf. Finally this time Gretchen Brown-Waech,

who is deaf, forced the state Democrats to

accommodate her and her deaf group with

interpreters. Hopefully this is a permanent

accommodation and not a temporary accommodation

that will go away at the end of the Caucus.

— As usual, Super Bowl fails us

As usual, the ASL rendition of the Super Bowl

national anthem has failed us. The signing of

Christine Sun KimChristine Sun Kim was pushed

off to the corner. She said two words:

Huge Disappointment

