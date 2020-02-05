2020/02/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 5, 2020

— state capitol building ignores ADA

There was a newspaper story about the North

Dakota capitol building not following the

ADA. There are no captions for the benefit

of deaf visitors and observers. A serious

ADA violation, it certainly is.

— Deaf Heroine vs Hearing Villain

There was a comic book story about The Marvel supervillain

Taskmaster never losing a battle with any and all

heroes – with one exception – the Echo, who is a deaf

heroine. Reason she wins is because her deafness has

helped her develop photographic reflexes. Fantasy?

Yes, but fun reading for those that love to see

the deaf win in comic book tales.

— active deaf students become issue for interpreters

If deaf students just go to class and go home, then

it is less of an issue with the interpreters. But

if deaf students are active with campus life (social

events, theatrical plays, club meetings, participation

in varsity and intramural sports, etc) then it becomes

an intepreting problem – due to limited numbers

of interpreters available. This was an issue

brought up in a campus newspaper at Fresno

State University.

