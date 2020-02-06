2020/02/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 6, 2020

— two choices in filing a complaint

When there is a violation (no interpreter, no captions, etc)

the deaf person has two choices. Most common choice is filing

complaint with U.S. Department of Justice, but there is

a scond choice – to directly file a lawsuit in the

courtroom (not involving the Justice). Which is the

best choice? There are always pros and cons.

— a troublesome explanation

A museum in Utica, NY had this explanation:

Movie screenings will feature Open Captions for the

benefit of our deaf guests. Please be aware that

this service is not always available from the

film distributor

This is troubling. Why would the museum select a

certain film if they know captions are not

available? Why not select one of the films that

are already captioned?

— witness communicating in ASL with accused deaf person

A deaf person committed a crime, and police was called

over. But before the police arrived, the witness, that

knew ASL, communicated with the deaf person. When police

arrived, the witness told them what the deaf person said.

This would lead to problems – are comments by the

witness, as a third person, without presence of the

police, be admissable? Would attorneys challenge these

comments?

