2020/02/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 7, 2020

— advice for behavior on first day with a new job

There was a posting that said:

The 10 rules to succeeding at work once you’ve started a new job –

and what you should never do

An ambitious deaf person, on his first day on the job,

spent a lot of time going through the brochures

distributed at the agency human resources office.

Needless to say, he did not last too long with his

new job! Bad first impression leads to continued

bad impressions.

— notetakers or interpreters or CART

Always thought that notetakers have been made obsolete

because of ASL interpreters and CART services. Well,

there was a story that Seattle Central Community College

used notetakers for deaf students in the classrooms!

— first responders learning ASL

It is always great when a group of first responders

learn ASL. There was a newspaper story about

a group of first responders learning ASL

at a fire academy near Pittsburgh. The concern

is that ASL is not at always easy to learn – it

requires daily, constant practice and use of

ASL. It is so easy to forget the just-learned ASL.

DeafDigest has had hearing people tell him they

learn ASL but have no one to practice it with

on a regular basis!

