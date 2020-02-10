2020/02/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 10, 2020
— that many deaf organizations in a major Maryland county
Frederick County, in Maryland, has some 252,000
residents. A newspaper story said that the county
has 22 deaf organizations. And that there are
plans for these groups to establish a Maryland Deaf
Community Center. Is this number of organizations
typical or impressive when compared to other
metro areas across the USA?
— an important job at a ski resort
Allison Cunningham, who is deaf, is a ski lift
operator at the Breckenridge Ski Resort in
Colorado. She was featured in a newspaper
story. Only deaf lift operator in the
world? Do not know. First deaf lift operator
in the world? Again, do not know – but
DeafDigest praises the ski resort for hiring
the deaf in an important job. If hearing skiers
cannot be lifted to the top, they cannot ski and
everyone is unhappy!
— deaf person becoming a sarpanch
A deaf person is becoming a sarpanch. DeafDigest
never heard of the word and googled it. Sarpanch
sort of serves as a member of a small village
council in India – with powers of council vote
on village issues and matters. The honor goes
to Lalu, who is deaf (full name not mentioned
in the newspaper story). DeafDigest recalls
some years back a deaf man serving as an
administrative officer with decision-making
powers in a small city in India.
