2020/02/10

— that many deaf organizations in a major Maryland county

Frederick County, in Maryland, has some 252,000

residents. A newspaper story said that the county

has 22 deaf organizations. And that there are

plans for these groups to establish a Maryland Deaf

Community Center. Is this number of organizations

typical or impressive when compared to other

metro areas across the USA?

— an important job at a ski resort

Allison Cunningham, who is deaf, is a ski lift

operator at the Breckenridge Ski Resort in

Colorado. She was featured in a newspaper

story. Only deaf lift operator in the

world? Do not know. First deaf lift operator

in the world? Again, do not know – but

DeafDigest praises the ski resort for hiring

the deaf in an important job. If hearing skiers

cannot be lifted to the top, they cannot ski and

everyone is unhappy!

— deaf person becoming a sarpanch

A deaf person is becoming a sarpanch. DeafDigest

never heard of the word and googled it. Sarpanch

sort of serves as a member of a small village

council in India – with powers of council vote

on village issues and matters. The honor goes

to Lalu, who is deaf (full name not mentioned

in the newspaper story). DeafDigest recalls

some years back a deaf man serving as an

administrative officer with decision-making

powers in a small city in India.

