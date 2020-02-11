2020/02/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 11, 2020

— a frustrated Coda

There was a story today of a Coda not being able

to converse with his deaf parents. DeafDigest

is puzzled. Many Codas do understand the voices

of their deaf parents, having grown up in their

deaf households. And even if many Codas do not

master ASL, they would still understand simple

signs and gestures of their deaf parents. There

must be some issues with the Coda that prevents

him from successfully conversing with his deaf

parents?

— helping with captions

A country, wanting to improve captioning standards,

asked its own national association of the deaf,

its own national interpreting association and

also its own association of (hearing) language

experts. It worked. This did not happen in USA

but in Finland! Would it have happened in USA?

No, because competing organizations push their

own captioning agendas above others!

— TV episode: refusing to accept deafness

Is the birth of a deaf baby so terrible, forcing

the parents to refuse to accept it? Many, many

deaf babies have successful lives. Anyway,

on a Coronation Street TV episode, British’s

most popular soap opera, characters Gemma and

Chesney threw a terrible fit upon learning of

their baby’s deafness. Again, many deaf British

babies become successful British citizens!

