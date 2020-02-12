2020/02/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 12, 2020

— Netflix has been scolded

Netflix has been scolded in a web posting that ran

this headline:

15 Things Netflix Tried To Sweep Under The Rug (And Failed)

It said that Netflix was not doing a good job with

deaf accessibility, meaning captions, and even with

subtitling errors.

— police chief with degree in ASL interpreting

It was announced today that Nick Hurley, the new

police chief of Corvallis Police Department

(Oregon – 58,000 people) has a degree in American

Sign Language and English Interpretation from Western

Oregon University. We would assume he is still

fluent in ASL, and just hope he will have his

police officers know what to do when they deal

with the deaf.

— controversial deaf vs controversial hearing in an election

Connell Crooms, who is deaf, and was once beaten up by police,

is challenging Kim Daniels, not deaf, but pushes Evangelism

even as a public official. It is for a seat in Jacksonville,

Florida city council. Tempers will be frayed among the

opposing Jacksonville voters!

