2020/02/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 12, 2020
— Netflix has been scolded
Netflix has been scolded in a web posting that ran
this headline:
15 Things Netflix Tried To Sweep Under The Rug (And Failed)
It said that Netflix was not doing a good job with
deaf accessibility, meaning captions, and even with
subtitling errors.
— police chief with degree in ASL interpreting
It was announced today that Nick Hurley, the new
police chief of Corvallis Police Department
(Oregon – 58,000 people) has a degree in American
Sign Language and English Interpretation from Western
Oregon University. We would assume he is still
fluent in ASL, and just hope he will have his
police officers know what to do when they deal
with the deaf.
— controversial deaf vs controversial hearing in an election
Connell Crooms, who is deaf, and was once beaten up by police,
is challenging Kim Daniels, not deaf, but pushes Evangelism
even as a public official. It is for a seat in Jacksonville,
Florida city council. Tempers will be frayed among the
opposing Jacksonville voters!
