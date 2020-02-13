2020/02/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 13, 2020

— deaf doctor on TV

It was announced that Shoshannah Stern will play the

deaf doctor role on a Grey’s Anatomy TV episode and

that it is the first time a deaf actor would play the

deaf doctor role. What about a real live deaf doctor

on TV? Dr. Philip Zazove, who is deaf, was featured

on a TV news program in 2015. Real deaf doctor on

a TV show or a actress playing role as a deaf

doctor? Your preference!

— fed up interpreters in California

There is a fear, that because of a bill introduced

in legislation, interpreters in California may

get fed up and leave the profession for something

else. Regulations, payment hassles, tax hassles,

paperwork hassles, carpal tunnel issues and other

hassles may be too much for some interpreters

to handle. Possibly not just in California but

in other states!

— deaf with Gift Bag

Christi Leonardi, who is deaf, owns her small

beauty soap-making business in Albuquerque, NM.

During the recent Oscars event, her soaps

were part of gift bags, containing beauty

samples that were distributed among the crowd

watching the big event. She is hoping that

celebrities noticing her soaps would be a

boost for her business.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

02/09/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/