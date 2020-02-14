2020/02/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 14, 2020

— must wait for deaf story in Coronation Street

A DeafDigest subscriber watches Coronation Street

(the British TV series) quite a lot. He said that

if he wanted to see the episode that involves

a deaf baby character, he has to wait about

two weeks for it to come up on his TV screen –

it takes time for the series to move from

Great Britain to Canada to USA! It requires

patience.

— from deaf to hearing

A character has been changed in a story from being

deaf to being hearing. British horror writer

James Herbert wrote the book – Shrine. In that

book, written in in 1983, there was a deaf character,

a young girl. But in a film just produced now,

this same deaf character has become a hearing

character. Why? Hollywood people ashamed of

casting characters as deaf?

— Stalin’s deaf great-grandson

Selim Ben Saad, who is deaf, is the great-grandson

of past Russian dictator Jospeh Stalin. Because news

coming out of Russia is often confusing and vague,

it is not known if Selim has departed us or has

disappeared and in hands of the Russian government

officials. This story surfaced today.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

02/09/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/