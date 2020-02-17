2020/02/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 17, 2020

— mocking a deaf person

Will Palmer, who is deaf, was mocked by a hearing

person for just one reason – his deafness. Was mocked

not just once but several times. It took place during

a soccer game – in Great Britain. What happened?

Fans supported the deaf player. The hearing mocker’s

club suspended him for seven games. Will this happen

in USA – that a hearing mocker would be punished for

mocking a deaf person? Yes, we do have ADA, but is

there language in ADA that covers mocking issues?

— deaf people hearing a quiet voice

Do deaf people hear quiet voices inside their

heads? Yes, according to Naomi Lavelle, who

specializes in the science of communications

(or is it science of non-communications).

She wrote about it in a newspaper column

today.

— departure of a deaf person we never heard of

Michael Frutchey, who just departed us, was

described as a colorful person in an obit,

despite his deafness. He was a professional

model, owner of his roofing business, riding

motorcycles, driving fast cars and generally

living on the edge. He also loved making people

laugh, enjoying loud music and dancing. Growing

up he attended Michigan School for the Deaf. This

is the first time DeafDigest editor read an obit

that described all these stuff! May he rest in peace.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

02/16/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/