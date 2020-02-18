2020/02/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 18, 2020
— Owner–Operator Independent Drivers Association won’t support deaf truckers
The Owner–Operator Independent Drivers Association has asked
the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to keep the
rule that does not allow the deaf to drive trucks. This is
disappointing, at least in the long term. Currently the
applications of deaf truckers are reviewed on a case by
case basis. What this means that some deaf can drive
trucks while some deaf cannot! Confusing and complicated
set of regulations? Yes!
— hidden deafness different from invisible deafness
For years deaf people have known that their deafness
is invisible to the public, unless they use
sign language. And now this – hidden deafness.
Same thing? No, it is deafness that disappears
from audiograms! This is not an issue with the
deaf people but an issue with audiologists.
— a rare certification: legal/court interpreter
How rare is the certification for legal/court interpreter?
The Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf said it is
less than 3.5 percent. What this means is that if you
need a legal/court interpreter, you may not get it!
