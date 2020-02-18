2020/02/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 18, 2020

— Owner–Operator Independent Drivers Association won’t support deaf truckers

The Owner–Operator Independent Drivers Association has asked

the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to keep the

rule that does not allow the deaf to drive trucks. This is

disappointing, at least in the long term. Currently the

applications of deaf truckers are reviewed on a case by

case basis. What this means that some deaf can drive

trucks while some deaf cannot! Confusing and complicated

set of regulations? Yes!

— hidden deafness different from invisible deafness

For years deaf people have known that their deafness

is invisible to the public, unless they use

sign language. And now this – hidden deafness.

Same thing? No, it is deafness that disappears

from audiograms! This is not an issue with the

deaf people but an issue with audiologists.

— a rare certification: legal/court interpreter

How rare is the certification for legal/court interpreter?

The Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf said it is

less than 3.5 percent. What this means is that if you

need a legal/court interpreter, you may not get it!

