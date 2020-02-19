2020/02/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 19, 2020

— dedication to a legendary deaf person

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to

Donald A. Padden, a Gallaudet lifer that

departed us. He was pretty much a Gallaudet

legend (last surviving member of the 1943

Gallaudet Iron Men basketball team that won

the conference championship despite an overall

losing record; a basketball court named after

him; father of two well known deaf individuals

– Robert Padden and Carol Padden, a long time

professor of deafness at University of California,

San Diego; plus many other accomplishments too

numerous to mention. May you rest in peace, Donald,

as he joins his wife Agnes that departed us not

too many months ago!

to look at the group picture of the Gallaudet Iron Men:

http://deafdigest.com/don-padden-the-gallaudet-iron-man/

Padden is the one with jersey #9

— deaf family on Nickelodeon’s The Crystal Maze

Those that watch the Nickelodeon’s The Crystal Maze

would await the episode on Feb. 21, 2020 at 7 PM.

The LeFors family of St Augustine, FL, both deaf and

hearing, will be on the program. It involves a lot

of activities through the obstacles. The winner could

get cash prize of $25,000. Father Eric is a well known

football and basketball coach at Florida School for

the Deaf and Blind; mother June Ann is the school’s

ASL specialist. Priscilla, one of the four daughters,

attends middle school classes at the school. What

is going to happen? Just watch the program!

— a piece of metal or a piece of junk

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred made a comment

that the World Series championship trophy is a

“piece of metal” – in reference to the Houston

baseball scandal. This is a painful memory

for DeafDigest editor. Years ago, way back in

1980, a deaf activist said that the TV decoder

was a piece of junk. To make a long story short,

there were no built-in captions for these TV

sets and one had to buy a decoder in order to

get captions. There were two rival captioning

devices; the deaf activist was pushing for one

device; the majority of the deaf in USA was

pushing for different device – both of which

provided captions. The deaf activist made that

“junk” comment which came back to haunt him!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

02/16/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/