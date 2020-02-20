2020/02/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 20, 2020

— very deaf juice stand operator no one knows about his deafness

Ilitai Masilaca is deaf but is valued by his boss as

a juice stand operator, serving over 200 juices per day.

Customers come to him to buy juices and then walk away,

totally unaware of his deafness. He has no speech and cannot

lipread and communicates by gestures, a fact that busy

customers, in a hurry, do not notice! Not in USA, but in

Suva, Fiji.

— a troubling agreement by a police department

St Paul (Minnesota) Police Department lost a lawsuit

over refusal to provide a deaf person that wanted to

file a domestic assault report. What was troubling

was the agreement that ASL interpreters will be

provided each time a deaf person needs it! Many,

many, many deaf people do not use ASL and so,

an ASL interpreter is useless to them! This

agreement needs to be revised to provide all

types of communication, and not just ASL

interpreters alone.

— efforts in Martha’s Vineyard to revive sign language

Deaf historians all know that people in Martha’s

Vineyard, years and years way back, communicated

in sign language because so many residents of that

isolated island, were deaf. It was not ASL but

more of MVSL – meaning Martha’s Vineyard Sign

Language. MVSL died out when the last deaf

resident, in the 1950’s, passed away. There

are efforts, right now, by several island

natives to revive the sign language. Reminds

DeafDigest editor of efforts by several deaf

people in the Maritimes (New Brunswick, Nova

Scotia, and Prince Edward Island) to revive

its own dying sign language.

