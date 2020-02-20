2020/02/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 20, 2020
— very deaf juice stand operator no one knows about his deafness
Ilitai Masilaca is deaf but is valued by his boss as
a juice stand operator, serving over 200 juices per day.
Customers come to him to buy juices and then walk away,
totally unaware of his deafness. He has no speech and cannot
lipread and communicates by gestures, a fact that busy
customers, in a hurry, do not notice! Not in USA, but in
Suva, Fiji.
— a troubling agreement by a police department
St Paul (Minnesota) Police Department lost a lawsuit
over refusal to provide a deaf person that wanted to
file a domestic assault report. What was troubling
was the agreement that ASL interpreters will be
provided each time a deaf person needs it! Many,
many, many deaf people do not use ASL and so,
an ASL interpreter is useless to them! This
agreement needs to be revised to provide all
types of communication, and not just ASL
interpreters alone.
— efforts in Martha’s Vineyard to revive sign language
Deaf historians all know that people in Martha’s
Vineyard, years and years way back, communicated
in sign language because so many residents of that
isolated island, were deaf. It was not ASL but
more of MVSL – meaning Martha’s Vineyard Sign
Language. MVSL died out when the last deaf
resident, in the 1950’s, passed away. There
are efforts, right now, by several island
natives to revive the sign language. Reminds
DeafDigest editor of efforts by several deaf
people in the Maritimes (New Brunswick, Nova
Scotia, and Prince Edward Island) to revive
its own dying sign language.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
02/16/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/