2020/02/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 21, 2020
— tossing out cigarettes at a risk
Wolverhampton, a city in Great Britain, has a new law
that would heavily fine smokers for throwing out
their cigarettes into trash cans. This reminds
DeafDigest editor of a deaf club – Detroit
Association of the Deaf. That club had posted
signs warning members that they would be fined
for tossing their cigarettes onto the floor.
Reason – more work for cleaning crew to sweep
the club floors. Amount of fine? Just 25 cents,
but that was way back in the 1970’s.
— deaf truckers vs anti-deaf truckers
The hearing truckers are saying deaf cannot drive trucks
because they cannot hear bad tires, air leaks, engine
failures, bad brakes, knocking engines and pre-ignition
issues. Deaf truckers said they have been driving
trucks for some 30 years and have never experienced
these issues. Always a first time – but deaf truckers
have this 6th sense that tells them something is
wrong and they will pull over the highway!
— screens to order food
Many fast food chains have screens to allow all customers,
including the deaf, to place their orders without
misunderstandings with the kitchen staff. A perfect
solution? Well, a deaf person could press on the
wrong button – and have a hard time explaining it
with the staff, or even trying to explain credit
card issues. Even when the screen has this “cancel”
option, there may be mistakes that are hard to explain!
