2020/02/21

— tossing out cigarettes at a risk

Wolverhampton, a city in Great Britain, has a new law

that would heavily fine smokers for throwing out

their cigarettes into trash cans. This reminds

DeafDigest editor of a deaf club – Detroit

Association of the Deaf. That club had posted

signs warning members that they would be fined

for tossing their cigarettes onto the floor.

Reason – more work for cleaning crew to sweep

the club floors. Amount of fine? Just 25 cents,

but that was way back in the 1970’s.

— deaf truckers vs anti-deaf truckers

The hearing truckers are saying deaf cannot drive trucks

because they cannot hear bad tires, air leaks, engine

failures, bad brakes, knocking engines and pre-ignition

issues. Deaf truckers said they have been driving

trucks for some 30 years and have never experienced

these issues. Always a first time – but deaf truckers

have this 6th sense that tells them something is

wrong and they will pull over the highway!

— screens to order food

Many fast food chains have screens to allow all customers,

including the deaf, to place their orders without

misunderstandings with the kitchen staff. A perfect

solution? Well, a deaf person could press on the

wrong button – and have a hard time explaining it

with the staff, or even trying to explain credit

card issues. Even when the screen has this “cancel”

option, there may be mistakes that are hard to explain!

