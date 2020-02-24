2020/02/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 24, 2020

— a resolution or a legislative bill

Which is better – a resolution or an

introduced law-making bill? In Utah,

there is a resolution to encourage

closed captions in public facilities.

A resolution? Why not a law-making bill?

People can ignore resolutions but cannot

ignore laws!

— ASL interpreting on a British TV program

As mention in DeafDigest few days ago, the Lefors

family of St Augustine, Florida, appeared on

British TV’s Nickelodeon’s The Crystal Maze.

They won, but what was neat was that there

was no need for a British Sign Language

interpreter – because one of the oldest

daughters interpreted in ASL for the family!

We do not see BSL interpreting in American

TV sitcoms.

— two competing deaf-themes on British TV

going on right now are two competing

British sitcoms with these deaf-themes.

One is the EastEnders character, shown

as deaf in one ear, in danger of

becoming deaf in another ear. The

Second one is Coronation Street parents

Gemma and Chesney, upset over their new

baby born deaf – and quickly making a

CI decision plus some willingness

to learn signs. Two competing

deaf-themes on USA sitcoms? No way,

as American TV producers won’t go

for it.

