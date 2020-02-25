2020/02/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 25, 2020

— a deaf daredevil

In the past we had a deaf daredevil in the late

Kitty O’Neil who broke landspeed driving records

and performed many movie stunts. Are we seeing

a new deaf daredevil right now in Dane Jackson.

He jumped 134 feet down in a waterfall in his

kayak at Salto del Maule waters in Valle de

Los Condores, Chile. It is said to be the

second highest waterfall jump in history.

— courtroom reasonable accommodation

A job applicant for a courtroom officer position

won the support of the New York State Division of Human

Rights, saying his use of hearing aid is reasonable

accommodation. What if that job applicant depends

on ASL interpreting to function in this same job?

Would that still be considered reasonable

accommodation? Hope so.

— more on EastEnders’ deaf character

There is a twist on British TV screens because of

Ben Mitchell’s deafness scenes in the EastEnders

sitcoms. When he speaks up, the sound on the screen

is distorted – to reflect his deafness! What if

EastEnders is shown on USA TV, would the captions

be distorted? EastEnders was shown in the past,

but seems no longer.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

02/23/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/