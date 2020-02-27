2020/02/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 27, 2020

— perfect system or cheapest system

The KTBS-TV3 (ABC) and KPXJ-TV21 (CW) TV

networks (in Louisiana) has looked around

for the “best” closed captioning system

and found one captioning provider. They

said it is a “perfect fit.” Is it

really a perfect fit or just the cheapest

fit, being covered up as a perfect fit?

If that is the case, then captioning

bloopers will continue!

— deaf winner in Shark Tank

Kobe Johnson, who is deaf, had an idea for

an invention called Tailgate N Go. He was

invted to a Shark Tank show and came out

a winner. He will be getting a $250,000 investment

for a 20% share in the business from investor Matt

Higgins, who is the CEO of RSE Ventures. They

said he is the first deaf person to appear

on the show? Really? Not sure!

— circle table bad for deaf in a meeting

For years, the Circle Table has been a

perfect meeting table for the deaf.

Everyone can see all others in meetings.

Yet, a circle table issue came up in

a public small town meeting. Deaf people

complained, that even with interpreters,

it seemed that hearing participants

have their backs to the deaf. Even when

interpreters point at who is speaking,

the deaf person cannot match it with

faces!

