2020/02/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 28, 2020

— a reason podcasts are not captioned

Podcasts can be captioned but mostly isn’t.

Reason is that podcast producers do not

make written transcripts available for

captioners! This was the comment by a

podcast captioning advocate.

— a great winemaker

Yossi Samuels is an expert winemaker,

that works with a winery. He has produced

a wine, named Yossi for the Herodion Winery.

It is great – because Yossi is deaf-blind.

— deaf truck drivers, no; deaf pilot, yes

UPS has been accused of discriminating against

deaf truck drivers, yet Chuck Patterson,

who was deaf, was a pilot for UPS in

Louisville, KY! He just departed us. A cruel

UPS irony? Yes!

