2020/02/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 28, 2020
— a reason podcasts are not captioned
Podcasts can be captioned but mostly isn’t.
Reason is that podcast producers do not
make written transcripts available for
captioners! This was the comment by a
podcast captioning advocate.
— a great winemaker
Yossi Samuels is an expert winemaker,
that works with a winery. He has produced
a wine, named Yossi for the Herodion Winery.
It is great – because Yossi is deaf-blind.
— deaf truck drivers, no; deaf pilot, yes
UPS has been accused of discriminating against
deaf truck drivers, yet Chuck Patterson,
who was deaf, was a pilot for UPS in
Louisville, KY! He just departed us. A cruel
UPS irony? Yes!
