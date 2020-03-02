2020/03/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 2, 2020

— these ASL podcasts

DeafDigest was asked to post a link to an

ASL podcast. DeafDigest editor uses ASL

all the time, but turned it down – because

it was not captioned! Many deaf people do not

know nor use ASL and these non-captioned

podcasts are so unfair to them.

— not telling the truth on job application forms

Two out of three young deaf people do not honestly

write down “deaf” or “deafness” on their job

applications. This was a survey ran by a deaf

social service agency.

— Race Across the World involving a deaf runner

Rob, whose last name is not known, will be the

only deaf participant in the big Race Across the World

race that will be on TV. Unfortunately it is

British TV not USA TV.

