2020/03/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 2, 2020
— these ASL podcasts
DeafDigest was asked to post a link to an
ASL podcast. DeafDigest editor uses ASL
all the time, but turned it down – because
it was not captioned! Many deaf people do not
know nor use ASL and these non-captioned
podcasts are so unfair to them.
— not telling the truth on job application forms
Two out of three young deaf people do not honestly
write down “deaf” or “deafness” on their job
applications. This was a survey ran by a deaf
social service agency.
— Race Across the World involving a deaf runner
Rob, whose last name is not known, will be the
only deaf participant in the big Race Across the World
race that will be on TV. Unfortunately it is
British TV not USA TV.
