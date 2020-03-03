2020/03/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 3, 2020

— inventions by the deaf for the deaf

There was an article today that said disabled

people invent things for themselves better

than what non-disabled could do. Examples

were the internet, the typewriter and

the phonograph.

— reason everyone fights ADA laws

Why is there continued fighting over ADA laws?

Attorneys don’t agree on the language. The same

goes for courts; Third, Sixth, Ninth, and

Eleventh Circuits disagree with other circuits!

The Department of Justice also has its own

opinions. Is ADA a mess? Not really, but no

one agrees on what the whole language says.

— hearing aid table

What is a hearing aid table? Do not know but

The Michigan City Women’s Democratic Club

is hosting an event, and has reserved a

table that is called Hearing Aid table.

What is that supposed to mean? Loops on

the table for the hard of hearing? Or

captioned videos on the table for the

deaf? Or an interpreter for the deaf?

Or is it “loaner” hearing aids for

those that need to hear the speakers?

So vague!

