March 4, 2020

— the deaf and the transportation issues

There are deaf people that say they have transportation

issues because they cannot hear the PA announcements.

Again there are deaf people that have no transportation

issues – they just look at arrival/departures screens

and figure it out from there. Some hearing people do

have transportation issues despite being able to hear

the PA announcements and see the arrival/departures screens.

Keep in mind, when there are accidents, there are hearing

people just as confused as the deaf!

— Census and the deaf

The Census will be providing ASL guides. Just hope it

works because despite sign language, there will always

be people that just don’t understand these Census

questions. Always difficulties for hearing people, too.

— Sinn Féin contacts and the deaf candidate

John Bosco Conama, who is deaf, is a candidate for

a seat in the national legislative body of

Northern Ireland. He has the support of the Sinn

Féin. It is a political party that has been accused

of extremism and terrorism in Nothern Ireland. Scary

or not scary for John Bosco Conama? We shall see.

