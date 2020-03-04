2020/03/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 4, 2020
— the deaf and the transportation issues
There are deaf people that say they have transportation
issues because they cannot hear the PA announcements.
Again there are deaf people that have no transportation
issues – they just look at arrival/departures screens
and figure it out from there. Some hearing people do
have transportation issues despite being able to hear
the PA announcements and see the arrival/departures screens.
Keep in mind, when there are accidents, there are hearing
people just as confused as the deaf!
— Census and the deaf
The Census will be providing ASL guides. Just hope it
works because despite sign language, there will always
be people that just don’t understand these Census
questions. Always difficulties for hearing people, too.
— Sinn Féin contacts and the deaf candidate
John Bosco Conama, who is deaf, is a candidate for
a seat in the national legislative body of
Northern Ireland. He has the support of the Sinn
Féin. It is a political party that has been accused
of extremism and terrorism in Nothern Ireland. Scary
or not scary for John Bosco Conama? We shall see.
