2020/03/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 5, 2020

— Coronavirus announcements not captioned

In Western New York, two local TV stations

did not caption Coronavirus announcements

by an ABC affiliate and by CBS affiliate.

The angry deaf viewer has filed a formal

complaint with the FCC. Will not be surprised

if FCC takes its sweet little time investigating

both complaints. Take a look at two pictures at:

http://deafdigest.com/medical-emergency-announcements-not-captioned/

— article suggests a prevention for hearing loss

An article ran a list of preventions for hearing

loss. One of these suggestions was lip reading!

DeafDigest is not sure how would lip reading

help prevent hearing loss?

— asking the deaf and the disabled to help

Angela Rayner, who is not deaf nor disabled, has

asked a group of deaf and disabled individuals to

help advise her on how to solve discrimination

against them. Backtrack a bit, she is running

for election as deputy leader in UK’s Labor

Party, and she has realized that her political

party is guilty of discrimination. Would

we see that happen in USA that leaders of

our political parties ask the deaf to help

them? Very probably not!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/01/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/