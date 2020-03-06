2020/03/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 6, 2020
— deaf people do want to work
The National Deaf Center said that over 50
percent of the deaf are jobless and that they
rely on SSDI. Do they want to work? According
to a social services administrator at a local
deaf agency, they do but no one wants to
give the deaf a job. It is sad.
— tax payment system for the deaf
Everyone hates to pay taxes, both deaf
and hearing – but it is a necessary
evil. Anyway there was an announcement
that deaf people can use the Electronic
Federal Tax Payment System either
by phone or online. It has instructions
for the deaf to follow in order to make
the payment. DeafDigest is worried –
that it is not deaf-friendly. What
to do? Make the payment by mail!
— the deaf pilot mystery
Last week DeafDigest mentioned Chuck Patterson,
a deaf man, that made a living as a pilot,
making deliveries for UPS in Louisville, KY.
How was this possible? Deaf pilots normally
are not allowed to fly into radio-controlled
airports. In that case, how was he able to
make deliveries for UPS? Did he fly into
small town airports (not radio-controlled)
to make these UPS deliveries? Or is it
same thing as deaf truckers saying they
have been driving trucks for years even
though Department of Transportation been
saying deaf cannot drive trucks?
