2020/03/06

— deaf people do want to work

The National Deaf Center said that over 50

percent of the deaf are jobless and that they

rely on SSDI. Do they want to work? According

to a social services administrator at a local

deaf agency, they do but no one wants to

give the deaf a job. It is sad.

— tax payment system for the deaf

Everyone hates to pay taxes, both deaf

and hearing – but it is a necessary

evil. Anyway there was an announcement

that deaf people can use the Electronic

Federal Tax Payment System either

by phone or online. It has instructions

for the deaf to follow in order to make

the payment. DeafDigest is worried –

that it is not deaf-friendly. What

to do? Make the payment by mail!

— the deaf pilot mystery

Last week DeafDigest mentioned Chuck Patterson,

a deaf man, that made a living as a pilot,

making deliveries for UPS in Louisville, KY.

How was this possible? Deaf pilots normally

are not allowed to fly into radio-controlled

airports. In that case, how was he able to

make deliveries for UPS? Did he fly into

small town airports (not radio-controlled)

to make these UPS deliveries? Or is it

same thing as deaf truckers saying they

have been driving trucks for years even

though Department of Transportation been

saying deaf cannot drive trucks?

