2020/03/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 9, 2020
— a deaf coin now available
We have a new Deaf Coin – it honors the 250th birthday
of Beethoven. It is in 20 euro silver coins.
— a “Sign Buddy” app
There is a new app, Sign Buddy. An avatar
in that app will translate in signs what
characters in a movie is saying. This
app does not show captions, just ASL signs.
— hearing to deaf to hearing
A hearing woman became deaf as a young person;
but over the years, thanks to hearing aids and
CI, she “became” hearing. What does she
have to say about it? She felt being an
impostor! This is an interesting viewpoint.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
03/08/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/