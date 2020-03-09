2020/03/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 9, 2020

— a deaf coin now available

We have a new Deaf Coin – it honors the 250th birthday

of Beethoven. It is in 20 euro silver coins.

— a “Sign Buddy” app

There is a new app, Sign Buddy. An avatar

in that app will translate in signs what

characters in a movie is saying. This

app does not show captions, just ASL signs.

— hearing to deaf to hearing

A hearing woman became deaf as a young person;

but over the years, thanks to hearing aids and

CI, she “became” hearing. What does she

have to say about it? She felt being an

impostor! This is an interesting viewpoint.

