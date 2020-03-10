2020/03/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 10, 2020

— a strange word we never use

What is a palantypist? It is the same as

CART operator. DeafDigest editor learned

of that word today – but he will never use

that word in his future articles.

— these disbelieving hearing people

There are always hearing people that do not believe

a certain person is deaf. They will make such comments

like these:

you don’t look like a deaf person

or

you look too good to be a deaf person

— nickname cruel or not cruel

There was a comment few days ago about William Hoy being

cruelly nicknamed as Dummy because of his deafness.

Cruel or not cruel? Not considered cruel years ago;

many people, even the deaf, accepted it. A few complained;

Times have changed over the years and Dummy is very

cruel nowadays.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/08/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/