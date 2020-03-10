Deafdigest » Mid-Week

2020/03/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 10, 2020

— a strange word we never use

What is a palantypist? It is the same as
CART operator. DeafDigest editor learned
of that word today – but he will never use
that word in his future articles.

 

— these disbelieving hearing people

There are always hearing people that do not believe
a certain person is deaf. They will make such comments
like these:

you don’t look like a deaf person

or

you look too good to be a deaf person

 

— nickname cruel or not cruel

There was a comment few days ago about William Hoy being
cruelly nicknamed as Dummy because of his deafness.
Cruel or not cruel? Not considered cruel years ago;
many people, even the deaf, accepted it. A few complained;
Times have changed over the years and Dummy is very
cruel nowadays.

 

Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/08/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

 

Leave a Reply