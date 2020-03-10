2020/03/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 10, 2020
— a strange word we never use
What is a palantypist? It is the same as
CART operator. DeafDigest editor learned
of that word today – but he will never use
that word in his future articles.
— these disbelieving hearing people
There are always hearing people that do not believe
a certain person is deaf. They will make such comments
like these:
you don’t look like a deaf person
or
you look too good to be a deaf person
— nickname cruel or not cruel
There was a comment few days ago about William Hoy being
cruelly nicknamed as Dummy because of his deafness.
Cruel or not cruel? Not considered cruel years ago;
many people, even the deaf, accepted it. A few complained;
Times have changed over the years and Dummy is very
cruel nowadays.
