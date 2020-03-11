2020/03/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 11, 2020

— A Deaf Utopia in the past, many years ago

Did we ever have a Deaf Utopia (perfect deaf

society) many years ago? A Martha’s Vineyard

history researcher said Deaf Utopia existed

on the island. Hearing people were fluid,

switching back and forth between voice and

sign language (even when there were no

deaf people around)! Not any more, though.

— comment by deaf critic about horror movies

A movie critic, who is deaf, was interviewed

about these horror movies. He said he is

tired of “mixed” horror movies, meaning

some hearing and some deaf family members.

He thinks horror movies would be better if

it was an all-hearing family, trying to

stay quiet or an all-deaf family struggling

not to make noise – but not “both.”

— many hearing people do not realize deaf can do things

A deaf studies lecturer said that many hearing

people do not realize that deaf people can do

things – driving cars, walking through the street

intersections, pointing to menu at restaurants,

making bank deposits, etc. Even some hearing

people are shocked that deaf people can read

and write. Even DeafDigest editor was asked

if he could read and write!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/08/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/