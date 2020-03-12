2020/03/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 12, 2020

— cancellation of Deaf Events

The annual Dummy Hoy baseball and softball tournament

was to take place next month at California School for

the Deaf at Fremont. Because of Coronavirus, the

tournament has been cancelled. DeafDigest is worried

about other deaf political and social events lined up

for the next few months.

also

Gallaudet upcoming athletic events cancelled

Gallaudet’s baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field

seasons are canceled, including spring break trips to Florida and North

Carolina.

No further competition and practices will take place for traditional and

non-traditional sports.

DeafDigest prays that Coronavirus will go away and everyone

will stay healthy.

— a flying machine deaf can fly, that hearing can’t believe

We have about 175 deaf pilots, just that they cannot

land at radio-controlled airports (these big city

airports). We have two known deaf helicopter pilots.

What about deaf pilots of seaplanes? Don’t know how

many but we have one – Robert Rademacher, Rochester, NY.

He said hearing people were shocked that a deaf person

can fly a seaplane. What is next? A deaf astronaut that

can fly to the moon! DeafDigest is not joking.

— deaf owner of fashion company

Gigi Caruso, who is deaf, owns a swimwear and activewear

fashion company which is called Gigi C. It is based

in Los Angeles and she is hoping the company will grow

big as years go by. DeafDigest thinks she functions

as a hearing person, not using ASL.

