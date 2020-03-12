2020/03/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 12, 2020
— cancellation of Deaf Events
The annual Dummy Hoy baseball and softball tournament
was to take place next month at California School for
the Deaf at Fremont. Because of Coronavirus, the
tournament has been cancelled. DeafDigest is worried
about other deaf political and social events lined up
for the next few months.
also
Gallaudet upcoming athletic events cancelled
Gallaudet’s baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field
seasons are canceled, including spring break trips to Florida and North
Carolina.
No further competition and practices will take place for traditional and
non-traditional sports.
DeafDigest prays that Coronavirus will go away and everyone
will stay healthy.
— a flying machine deaf can fly, that hearing can’t believe
We have about 175 deaf pilots, just that they cannot
land at radio-controlled airports (these big city
airports). We have two known deaf helicopter pilots.
What about deaf pilots of seaplanes? Don’t know how
many but we have one – Robert Rademacher, Rochester, NY.
He said hearing people were shocked that a deaf person
can fly a seaplane. What is next? A deaf astronaut that
can fly to the moon! DeafDigest is not joking.
— deaf owner of fashion company
Gigi Caruso, who is deaf, owns a swimwear and activewear
fashion company which is called Gigi C. It is based
in Los Angeles and she is hoping the company will grow
big as years go by. DeafDigest thinks she functions
as a hearing person, not using ASL.
