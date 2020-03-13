2020/03/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 13, 2020
— movie with a strange title
There is a new movie with a strange title –
it is titled “How to Deaf”. It is about
how deaf people deal with life in hearing
world.
— blind cannot help the deaf in ADA
A group of blind people filed ADA lawsuit
against the city of Chicago, saying there
are no accommodations for them AND the
deaf while crossing the street intersections.
The federal judge said the blind can argue
for themselves and cannot involve the deaf!
— casting directors discriminate against non-ASL deaf actors
A deaf activist, who is an actor but doesn’t use ASL,
said casting calls which ask for deaf actors that
know ASL is discriminatory! Well, sigh, another
case for attorneys to argue.
