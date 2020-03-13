2020/03/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 13, 2020

— movie with a strange title

There is a new movie with a strange title –

it is titled “How to Deaf”. It is about

how deaf people deal with life in hearing

world.

— blind cannot help the deaf in ADA

A group of blind people filed ADA lawsuit

against the city of Chicago, saying there

are no accommodations for them AND the

deaf while crossing the street intersections.

The federal judge said the blind can argue

for themselves and cannot involve the deaf!

— casting directors discriminate against non-ASL deaf actors

A deaf activist, who is an actor but doesn’t use ASL,

said casting calls which ask for deaf actors that

know ASL is discriminatory! Well, sigh, another

case for attorneys to argue.

