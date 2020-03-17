2020/03/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 17, 2020

— confession of a deaf-in-one-ear person

Deaf people would normally consider deaf-in-one-ear

persons as hearing because they would hear normally

out of their better ear. A deaf-in-one-ear person

said he has problems knowing where the sound and noise

came from. A cousin of DeafDigest editor is deaf

in one ear; she told him that she makes it a point

to always direct her ear to where the sound/noise

came from, and while she was dating her boyfriend

(before she married him) that he must always, and

yes, always, stand on the side of her better ear.

She taught regular classes in high school and said

she had no issues, even with disruptive hearing

students. Yes, she never knew ASL nor used it.

— noisy workplace enviroment

Anti-noise activists are always saying that workplace

noise is bad for everyone. Well, many deaf people

thrive in employment at noisy environments. Is it

something that anti-noise activists are aware of,

or not aware of – employment of the deaf?

— FCC orders providers to help the deaf

FCC, afraid that Coronavirus would disrupt the lives

of the deaf, has ordered the providers to continue

internet services for them, no matter if they have made

monthly payments or have not made monthly payments.

We shall see if FCC has kept its word. FCC is that

very political.

