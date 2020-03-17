2020/03/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 17, 2020
— confession of a deaf-in-one-ear person
Deaf people would normally consider deaf-in-one-ear
persons as hearing because they would hear normally
out of their better ear. A deaf-in-one-ear person
said he has problems knowing where the sound and noise
came from. A cousin of DeafDigest editor is deaf
in one ear; she told him that she makes it a point
to always direct her ear to where the sound/noise
came from, and while she was dating her boyfriend
(before she married him) that he must always, and
yes, always, stand on the side of her better ear.
She taught regular classes in high school and said
she had no issues, even with disruptive hearing
students. Yes, she never knew ASL nor used it.
— noisy workplace enviroment
Anti-noise activists are always saying that workplace
noise is bad for everyone. Well, many deaf people
thrive in employment at noisy environments. Is it
something that anti-noise activists are aware of,
or not aware of – employment of the deaf?
— FCC orders providers to help the deaf
FCC, afraid that Coronavirus would disrupt the lives
of the deaf, has ordered the providers to continue
internet services for them, no matter if they have made
monthly payments or have not made monthly payments.
We shall see if FCC has kept its word. FCC is that
very political.
