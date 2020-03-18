2020/03/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 18, 2020

— big reason for TV captions

A hearing man loves watching British police

mystery programs on American TV. He was able to

follow the plot thanks to captions – because

he had a hard time understanding British

accent by voice! Without captions he would

be badly lost.

— The drone and the deaf

Today, Popular Mechanics ran a story that said:

Police are using drones to yell at people for being outside

DeafDigest is worried that Police Drones could yell at

the deaf people who were outside, while they were

supposed to be inside? What would the police do

if it happens; it can be that scary!

— Interpreter’s facial expressions

How important are interpreter’s facial

expressions? Very important. Just one example –

a well known Washington, DC metro area

interpreter was not able to get a new

interpreting job – even though his ASL

skills were superior to other applicants.

Reason – he had no facial expressions; his

face was stone-blank even though he signed

beautifully. A spokesperson for an

interpreting agency said they look for

facial expressions in all interpreter

applicants.

