2020/03/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 19, 2020

— COVID-19 deaf communications card

Do we have COVID-19 communications card to help

the deaf communicate with the medical people?

The New Jersey Division of the Hard of Hearing

has designed a new communication card. Just

hopefully it works because DeafDigest editor

looked at the card on-line and it looks quite

complicated. We may seem to need an easier-to

understand card.

— one million plus dollars on legal fees

Massachusetts Institute of Technology refused to

caption its videos and was slapped with a lawsuit.

This lawsuit is over and it has cost MIT over one

million dollars in legal fees. For MIT, one

million dollars is “nothing” because their

endowment fund is at $17.57 billion dollars.

Just a pocket change to them, but not to all of

us!

— Milwaukee’s official or unofficial interpreter

Does the city of Milwaukee have an official

interpreter? The updated information on COVID-19

was interpreted by Milwaukee Bucks (pro basketball

team) interpreter. Not sure why the city had to

depend on a pro team interpreter to provide this

vital update? Normally, important updates are

interpreted by a city or a state government

interpreter and not by an interpreter of a

privately-owned business.

