2020/03/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 19, 2020
— COVID-19 deaf communications card
Do we have COVID-19 communications card to help
the deaf communicate with the medical people?
The New Jersey Division of the Hard of Hearing
has designed a new communication card. Just
hopefully it works because DeafDigest editor
looked at the card on-line and it looks quite
complicated. We may seem to need an easier-to
understand card.
— one million plus dollars on legal fees
Massachusetts Institute of Technology refused to
caption its videos and was slapped with a lawsuit.
This lawsuit is over and it has cost MIT over one
million dollars in legal fees. For MIT, one
million dollars is “nothing” because their
endowment fund is at $17.57 billion dollars.
Just a pocket change to them, but not to all of
us!
— Milwaukee’s official or unofficial interpreter
Does the city of Milwaukee have an official
interpreter? The updated information on COVID-19
was interpreted by Milwaukee Bucks (pro basketball
team) interpreter. Not sure why the city had to
depend on a pro team interpreter to provide this
vital update? Normally, important updates are
interpreted by a city or a state government
interpreter and not by an interpreter of a
privately-owned business.
