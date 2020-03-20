2020/03/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 20, 2020
— deaf that need disability benefits get no help
Not happening in USA, but in Great Britain. There have
been complaints of deaf applicants for disability
benefits not getting help for six weeks. The deaf helpline
was down and was not fixed.
— some complaints about interpreters with great facial expressions
Few days ago DeafDigest mentioned the need for interpreters
with great facial expressions. Already there have been
complaints about one interpreter with that great facial
expression – that it is too distracting and throws off
some deaf people that try to understand the message!
— a bad sign-language learning advice
Posted on the internet was an advice to kill time
while being quarantined because of Covid-19. It was
to learn sign language, and then when the pandemic
ends, to go out and practice the sign language with
the deaf. That easy to learn ASL? No way!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
03/15/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/