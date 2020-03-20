2020/03/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 20, 2020

— deaf that need disability benefits get no help

Not happening in USA, but in Great Britain. There have

been complaints of deaf applicants for disability

benefits not getting help for six weeks. The deaf helpline

was down and was not fixed.

— some complaints about interpreters with great facial expressions

Few days ago DeafDigest mentioned the need for interpreters

with great facial expressions. Already there have been

complaints about one interpreter with that great facial

expression – that it is too distracting and throws off

some deaf people that try to understand the message!

— a bad sign-language learning advice

Posted on the internet was an advice to kill time

while being quarantined because of Covid-19. It was

to learn sign language, and then when the pandemic

ends, to go out and practice the sign language with

the deaf. That easy to learn ASL? No way!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/15/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/