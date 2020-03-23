2020/03/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 23, 2020

— TV executive’s comment on commercials

A TV executive said that many ad agencies

do not create more ads that include sign

language. Either these agencies feel

deaf market is too small or are afraid

sign language ads would turn off TV

viewers that are hearing.

— deaf device in comic book about supervillains

Tartarus #2 is a comic book that covers evil

deeds of these supervillains. The deaf

device in that comic book story is a

sign to speech glove. Deaf? Well, the

character using the sign to speech glove

is not deaf!

— the deaf physicist and the interpreter

A deaf physicist was interviewed in a newspaper

story. He said that many interpreters, not familiar

physics, may mangle a phrase during interpretation.

As a result this deaf physicist would prefer

working with the intepreter at least a month

in advance to perfect these signs during

lectures, conferences and workshops. CART,

however was not mentioned in the interview!

— this just-in announcement

Eric Kaika is the new CEO of TDI. He replaces

long-time, and retiring CEO Claude Stout.

