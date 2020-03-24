2020/03/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 24, 2020

— the interpreter and the hearing person

Many hearing people have never seen an interpreter

perform and/or also have never met a deaf person

in the past. Some of them may make comments

such as:

why is the interpreter making so much noise?

this interpreter doesn’t seem to know sign language

interpreter signs don’t seem right to me.

What do interpreters have to say about these

negative comments? Occupational hazard is what

they would say!

— hearing aid vs eyeglasses

An advocate said many people, with hearing loss,

wear eyeglesses but many of them won’t wear hearing

aids. This may be true – but many people won’t

wear eyeglasses; instead they wear contact lenses!

DeafDigest editor had an uncle who suffered from

late hearing loss. Not just once in his life would

he ask DeafDigest editor for advice – captions,

CART, interpreters, flashing signalers, special

telephone devices, etc. He chose to isolate himself

from family members that loved him.

— special devices discriminate against the deaf

There was a posting today that said electronic assistive

devices discriminate against hearing – because of problems

undesrtanding accents and dialects. This posting also said

that devices such as Alexa and Sira do not provide captions

for the deaf – either incoming or outgoing commands.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/22/20 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/